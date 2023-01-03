Red flags go flying as yet another UFC betting line runs wild ahead of Jan. 14 return

This Flick line move is really odd....Krause got to him?...watch that @LynchOnSports interview with him too...and how he was locked out of Draft Kings?...Johnson is shyit..and Flick has looked good. pic.twitter.com/qRxw4OxJeR

Up-and-coming flyweight phenom Jimmy Flick, who made a name for himself on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2020, will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he collides with rough-and-tumble 125-pound bruiser Charles Johnson at the upcoming UFC Vegas 67 event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnson opened as the -134 betting favorite and in a sudden (and somewhat dramatic) line shift, ballooned to a whopping -549 on select Sportsbooks. Similarly, Flick opened at +114 and now sits as high as +400. Perhaps the James Krause betting scandal has everyone spooked, but red flags are flying high on social media.

The 31 year-old Johnson (12-3) is just 1-1 under the UFC banner. After dropping a unanimous decision to Muhammad Mokaev in his Octagon debut last July, “InnerG” captured a split decision nod over Zhalgas Zhumagulov the following November. As for Flick (16-5), who turned 32 back in September, he won his UFC debut with a flying triangle choke at UFC Vegas 14 but then briefly retired before announcing his MMA return late last year.

It should be noted that Johnson was called up as a late replacement when Flick’s original opponent, Jeff Molina, was suspended as part of the recent probe from NSAC. The investigation into those betting shenanigans is ongoing but the aftermath has put most betting lines under scrutiny, which could explain the concern over Johnson vs. Flick.

