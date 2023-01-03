KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. Speaking of which, the Misfits Boxing crew has assembled another interesting lineup of celebrity pugilists for your viewing pleasure (subject to change).

Have a look:

KSI Vs Danis Main Event:

KSI vs. Dillon Danis (six rounds, light heavyweight)

KSI Vs Danis Undercard:

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti (four rounds, light heavyweight)

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner (four rounds, catchweight)

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz (three rounds, heavyweight)

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke (four rounds, featherweight)

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou (four rounds, light heavyweight)

FaZe Temperrr vs. Mystery Opponent (four rounds, cruiserweight)

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo (four rounds, light heavyweight)

The FaZe Temperrr mystery opponent will be revealed on fight night.

The KSI vs. Danis card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico, according to the DAZN website (order here).

Here’s what KSI vs. Danis will cost you:

US — $39.99

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand - $NZ 14.99

Sweden — SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

The KSI vs. Danis event will be included as part of the monthly subscription for existing DAZN subscribers living outside those territories.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) as well as the following mobile and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices:

iPhone, iPad

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android phones and tablets

Game Consoles:

Playstation 4

Playstation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

TV & Streaming Devices:

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

“There was part of me thinking, maybe I don’t need to train that hard and just take it easy and show that Dillon Danis is not on my level,” KSI told talkSPORT. “But, I’m not helping myself in general, because if anything I’m slowing down my progress for my next fights. So, I thought, ‘let me just take this seriously’ and now I’m going to go in and fully destroy him and show the levels. I’d love to finish him in round three. I think the first round I’m just going to show my presence and then really put it on him and break him down.”

To order KSI vs. Danis on DAZN PPV click here.