KSI vs FaZe Temperrr fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to battle pro gamer Faze Temperrr — thanks to the late withdrawal from Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis — in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. Speaking of which, the Misfits Boxing crew has assembled another interesting lineup of celebrity pugilists for your viewing pleasure (subject to change).
Have a look:
KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Main Event:
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr (not Dillon Danis) | six rounds, light heavyweight
KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Undercard:
Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti (four rounds, light heavyweight)
Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner (four rounds, catchweight)
Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz (three rounds, heavyweight)
Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke (four rounds, featherweight)
Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou (four rounds, light heavyweight)
Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo (four rounds, light heavyweight)
The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico, according to the DAZN website (order here).
Here’s what KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr will cost you:
US — $39.99
UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99
CA — CAD$ 39.99
France — € 9.99
Australia — $AU 14.99
New Zealand - $NZ 14.99
Sweden — SEK 99
Netherlands — € 9.99
Mexico — $MXN 99
The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr event will be included as part of the monthly subscription for existing DAZN subscribers living outside those territories.
DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) as well as the following mobile and streaming devices:
Mobile Devices:
iPhone, iPad
Amazon Fire Tablet
Android phones and tablets
Game Consoles:
Playstation 4
Playstation 5
XBox One
XBox Series X | S
TV & Streaming Devices:
Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet
Android TV
Apple TV
Google Chromecast
LG Smart TV, Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
To order KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr on DAZN PPV click here.
