KSI vs FaZe Temperrr fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to battle pro gamer Faze Temperrr — thanks to the late withdrawal from Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis — in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.

The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. GMT) with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), depending on the duration of the undercard. Speaking of which, the Misfits Boxing crew has assembled another interesting lineup of celebrity pugilists for your viewing pleasure (subject to change).

Have a look:

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Main Event:

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr (not Dillon Danis) | six rounds, light heavyweight

KSI Vs FaZe Temperrr Undercard:

Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti (four rounds, light heavyweight)

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner (four rounds, catchweight)

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz (three rounds, heavyweight)

Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke (four rounds, featherweight)

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou (four rounds, light heavyweight)

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo (four rounds, light heavyweight)

The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr card will stream LIVE on DAZN PPV in United States, UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico, according to the DAZN website (order here).

Here’s what KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr will cost you:

US — $39.99

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand - $NZ 14.99

Sweden — SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

The KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr event will be included as part of the monthly subscription for existing DAZN subscribers living outside those territories.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) as well as the following mobile and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices:

iPhone, iPad

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android phones and tablets

Game Consoles:

Playstation 4

Playstation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

TV & Streaming Devices:

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

