Andrew Tate arrest warrant under appeal as UFC star Darren Till tweets his support

Former kickboxer-turned-controversial social media star Andrew Tate was recently detained by police in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two other accomplices, on allegations of rape and human trafficking, as well as organized crime.

“It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now,” Tate wrote in a series of bizarre tweets. “They have one command, do not speak out, behave as sheep. God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win. Inshallah. The answer is out there. It’s looking for you. And it will find you if you want it to.”

The court recently granted authorities the right to hold Tate and Co. for 30 days as it continues its investigation, which led to several “I stand with Andrew Tate” tweets on social media, including several re-tweeted by UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Till is no stranger to these types of situations.

“The court has issued an arrest warrant for 30 days,” attorney Eugen Vidineac said outside the courthouse. “We’ve appealed it, the court will decide after the appeal what the final solution is. We are not at a stage where guilt or innocence is proven, for now we only discuss preventive measures and the opportunity to take certain measures. In my opinion, in the best possible way, there are no grounds for taking the most drastic preventive measures provided by the criminal procedure court. The judge has a prerogative to pronounce a solution.”

Expect more updates on Tate’s detainment over the coming days.