 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Twitter reacts to Dana White’s wife slap: ‘he needs to be fired’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
MMA: AUG 09 UFC - Dana White’s Contender Series Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC President Dana White’s 2023 is off to a rough start.

Earlier today, video emerged of White and his wife, Anne White, arguing at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve (Sat. Dec. 31, 2022). The confrontation quickly turned physical, as Anne White slapped her husband before Dana White retaliated in kind. White has already released a statement addressing “one of those situations that’s horrible” and making “no excuses” for the drunken fight.

As of yet, there have been no official statements from ESPN, UFC, or Endeavor on the incident. However, that hasn’t stopped the online community from reacting to the video, which has spread like wildfire across social media. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I haven’t yet seen any reactions from active UFC fighters, though I won’t claim to have combed through the entire roster on Twitter.

There were, however, an endless amount of Power Slap jokes. From fans to media to Brendan Schaub, check out these Twitter reactions to the shocking video:

Stay tuned for further updates.

Insomnia

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown is a BANGER! It will be interesting to see how Maddalena deals with Brown’s reach advantage.

Losing a split-decision is not very much fun.

This is the hardest I’ve laughed at an MMA meme in a while (BACKSTORY).

By no stretch of the imagination is Ronda Rousey a “failed UFC fighter,” but it doesn’t read like WWE fans are impressed with her or Travis Browne.

Jalin Turner, who stands 6’3” and is ranked inside the 155-pound Top 15, does not share his team mate Marlon Vera’s thoughts on weight cutting.

This is a top-notch Uchi Mata.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The seven year anniversary of arguably the best Welterweight title fight in UFC history.

Forehead to the carotid artery is apparently a viable submission.

Modestas Bukauskas is the man whose knee was destroyed by Khalil Rountree, but he returned to action with a bang over the weekend!

Random Land

Happy New Year readers! Stay safe this winter.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1974

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania