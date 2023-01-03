Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC President Dana White’s 2023 is off to a rough start.

Earlier today, video emerged of White and his wife, Anne White, arguing at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve (Sat. Dec. 31, 2022). The confrontation quickly turned physical, as Anne White slapped her husband before Dana White retaliated in kind. White has already released a statement addressing “one of those situations that’s horrible” and making “no excuses” for the drunken fight.

As of yet, there have been no official statements from ESPN, UFC, or Endeavor on the incident. However, that hasn’t stopped the online community from reacting to the video, which has spread like wildfire across social media. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I haven’t yet seen any reactions from active UFC fighters, though I won’t claim to have combed through the entire roster on Twitter.

There were, however, an endless amount of Power Slap jokes. From fans to media to Brendan Schaub, check out these Twitter reactions to the shocking video:

I love Dana and everything he has done for the sport... But he needs to be fired. If we want to be a credible sport we need to be treated as such. Roger Goodell would be fired, so would Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, and Gary Bettmen (Had to google that one...) #UFC #DanaWhite https://t.co/3q62oeZYSX — We Want Picks (@wewantpicks) January 3, 2023

Oh damn. I thought it was the new embedded for the Slap league https://t.co/8l3ov7drc1 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 3, 2023

All jokes aside. Handled it the right way. https://t.co/jZUDGKkeCf — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 3, 2023

Wonder if this will be ignored like Jon Jones or if they will mark the end of Dana White and usher in the Hunter Campbell era. https://t.co/NIkGFOMRgD — BusinessJeremy | UFC NFTs (@BusinessJeremy) January 3, 2023

Does the UFC survive if Dana White is no longer involved? #ufc #danawhite — Kyle Johnson (@CapNationKyle) January 3, 2023

Dana White should resign after hitting his wife. Man, she smacked you, not even that hard. Everything less than a man. — Mr.PeRsOn (@xBLiMx) January 3, 2023

48 hours into 2023

1. jeremy renner nearly died

2. damar hamlin’s heart stops after a hit

3. ken block dies

4. dana white hitting his wife leaks



what the actual fuck — cole (@pndaxv) January 3, 2023

By tomorrow, the "media" will be the real problem, not Dana White beating his wife.



Sellouts will be competing to see who can make smacking her multiple times sound as harmless as possible. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) January 3, 2023

The wife hit first. She belongs in jail and Dana White is a victim of abuse. pic.twitter.com/18uM7brapw — Dick Masterson (@dickmasterson) January 3, 2023

remember when the UFC hired independent investigators if a fighter was accused of domestic violence and 100% of the time they said there was no evidence of wrongdoing, and also those "independent investigators" were Dana White's personal lawyers? still a coincidence, surely — A Troy Named Sue (@pdlmma) January 3, 2023

My only slap fighting comments - I have no clue what people will accept anymore but one would think that Dana White could not be used as the head of slap league after a domestic violence incident with his wife. And I’m not sure a slap league without his involvement is viable. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) January 3, 2023

Stay tuned for further updates.

Insomnia

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown is a BANGER! It will be interesting to see how Maddalena deals with Brown’s reach advantage.

Jack Della Maddalena is fighting Randy Brown on February 11th at #UFC284 in Perth. (Brown announced last week on Twitch the fight was in the works, It's done now). https://t.co/UF3Y3Hhvl5 — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) January 2, 2023

Losing a split-decision is not very much fun.

This is the hardest I’ve laughed at an MMA meme in a while (BACKSTORY).

darren till when its time for training camp pic.twitter.com/IxeW1Um8RS — hayden (@haydenthethird) January 2, 2023

By no stretch of the imagination is Ronda Rousey a “failed UFC fighter,” but it doesn’t read like WWE fans are impressed with her or Travis Browne.

Jalin Turner, who stands 6’3” and is ranked inside the 155-pound Top 15, does not share his team mate Marlon Vera’s thoughts on weight cutting.

Had to ask my bro @chitoveraUFC about that weight cut stuff pic.twitter.com/bLFdKqhIy5 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 31, 2022

This is a top-notch Uchi Mata.

Imagine blinking and you’re flying in the air all of a sudden pic.twitter.com/HCz1yAckFi — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) January 1, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The seven year anniversary of arguably the best Welterweight title fight in UFC history.

Forehead to the carotid artery is apparently a viable submission.

Mauricio Almeida pone a dormir a Rodrigo Muralha en 30 segundos!! Que fue eso! #JungleFight105 pic.twitter.com/HQaMI6gw01 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 13, 2022

Modestas Bukauskas is the man whose knee was destroyed by Khalil Rountree, but he returned to action with a bang over the weekend!

Modestas Bukauskas wins it for Team Europe!!!!!!



What a cap to 2022!!!#CW148 pic.twitter.com/q5p4y4dWjz — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Random Land

Happy New Year readers! Stay safe this winter.

