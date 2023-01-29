Video: Charles Oliveira shows off his massive new back tattoo

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is looking to get back into the cage in spring / early summer. In the meantime, he’s using his time off to get some impressive new ink.

“Do Bronx” already has multiple horse tattoos on his body, along with an elephant and a gorilla. He also has a lion face on his left forearm, and now he has another lion tattoo that covers his entire back. Oliveira showed off the massive new piece on Instagram, which was done by Brazilian tattoo artist William Esposito.

“Another great job completed with my brother Esposito Tattoo,” Oliveira wrote on Instagram. “Just gratitude! 11 hours of hard work.”

The new ink was quickly appreciated by other former champions, with Anthony Pettis throwing fire emojis in the comments section and Cody Garbrandt writing “Badass, brother!”

It looks even more awesome in video form. Take a look at the video Esposito shared of the finished product:

Oliveira recently said he was hoping to fight alongside Alex Pereira when he rematches Israel Adesanya on April 8th at UFC 287. With that card already looking pretty stacked, we have our doubts “Do Bronx” will end up getting his wish. But considering Charles hasn’t fought since October 2022, we have no doubt his next fight will be coming up soon.

He may not get the date he was hoping for, but his requested opponent makes a lot of sense.

“[Beneil] Dariush comes from a huge winning streak, coming from the same school as me, Chute Boxe,” Oliveira told AG Fight. “But that’s how I talked to [my coach], is this the fight that would put me straight in contention for the belt?”

Dariush is on an eight fight win streak and ranked No. 4 at lightweight. No one seems to want to fight him, with the exception of Charles Oliveira. Let’s hope we get that battle of top 155ers, and sooner rather than later.