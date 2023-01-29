Kevin Holland has responded to Joseph Holmes’ allegations, clearing up the “misinformation” that was disseminated Friday night (Jan. 27, 2023), which is when Holmes claimed he got jumped by “Trailblazer” and his friends at XKO, a regional mixed martial arts (MMA) show in Dallas, Texas (full details here).

“Last night we were at the XKO fights having a good time, enjoying ourselves, and we’re on our way out,” Holland explained in a since-deleted Instagram video. “Of course, I see ‘Ugly Man’ Joe — not going to deny that. He was walking up the stairs, I was walking down the stairs. He didn’t want to walk on the other side of the stairs where the guy he was beefing was, so he walked on my side of the stairs, like I was going to move.

“I was like, bro, ‘chill out.’ As soon as I put my hand up to say chill out, he grabbed me. As soon as he grabbed me, we kind of almost went flying down the stairs. Quick reactions, neither one of us fell over.

“By the time I go to fix my coat, I don’t know what happened. I don’t remember any of the stuff he talks about. All I remember is him getting into a fight and me breaking it up. Sounds good. That’s the part of the story that sticks. All the other stuff is drama that you have, and that’s between you and another man. Don’t use my name for clout, don’t put me in your bs,” Holland added.

Holland wasn’t done yet, offering Holmes $20,000 to spar because UFC likely won’t match them up.

“If you want to fight with me, we got gyms,” Holland said. “You said to tell the UFC to send a contract. I doubt the UFC will send you a contract. If you want to spar, you can spar me at my gym. My little brother hit you up online. He’s a minor. You shared him on your page, calling him a clown. So, of course, I’m going to tag you in stuff like that, saying if you want to come to my gym and spar for $20,000. I’ll give you a chance to spar for $20,000. Here I am offering you $20,000 to spar with me.”

A little while after Holland posted his response, Holmes went on Twitter to say he has video proof of the incident.

video Footage of Kevin holland “saving me from getting beat up” coming very soon — UglyManJoe Gaming (@UglyMan_Joe) January 29, 2023

So, for now, the drama continues.

Holland was recently announced to be fighting Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, and will be looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. Holmes, meanwhile, is still waiting for a fight announcement and is coming off a loss against Jun Yong Park.

