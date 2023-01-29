It was not a good night (Fri., Jan. 27, 2023) for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans inside John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Three former UFC fighters — along with some pour soul who had no idea he lost (watch his reaction here) — were in action at BKFC 35 this weekend.

The most well-known of the three, Marcus Brimage — who welcomed Conor McGregor to UFC a decade ago — made his second appearance for the bare-knuckle promotion on the “Prelims” undercard, but it didn’t go his way.

He faced off against Trevor Loken, and within 40 seconds of the fight, it was over. Loken dropped Brimage with a right hand, and he could not recover.

Trevor Loken stops UFC vet, Marcus Brimage in the very first round on the prelim portion of #BKFC35.



FREE & LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/jIash8H1J7 pic.twitter.com/zRT41MZ3n6 — FITE (@FiteTV) January 28, 2023

Trevor Loken with the huge 1st rd KO over Marcus Brimage! pic.twitter.com/YMql4BD9YU — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 28, 2023

Brimage is 0-1-1 in BKFC and is riding a six-fight losing streak, one that also includes mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, too. McGregor, meanwhile, was just run over while riding his bike (details here).

In BKFC 35’s main event, Yosdenis Cedeno fought Gorjan Slaveski in a Welterweight title eliminator bout. After a tough four rounds, Slaveski stopped the former UFC fighter with mere seconds left in the round. Cedeno is now 2-1 in BKFC.

Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Gorjan Slaveski pic.twitter.com/H8M416kngN — CFU (@justantherburn) January 29, 2023

Finally, in an absolute slobber knocker, former UFC fighter, Justin Scoggins, made his BKFC debut and went to war with Keith Richardson, but ended up losing a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). Nevertheless, the pair were awarded “Fight of the Night.”

OUCH!!!

Watch the entire BKFC 35 card below:

