 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Conor McGregor’s UFC debut opponent gets knocked silly at BKFC 35

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC Stockholm 2013: Brimage v McGregor Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It was not a good night (Fri., Jan. 27, 2023) for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans inside John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Three former UFC fighters — along with some pour soul who had no idea he lost (watch his reaction here) — were in action at BKFC 35 this weekend.

The most well-known of the three, Marcus Brimage — who welcomed Conor McGregor to UFC a decade ago — made his second appearance for the bare-knuckle promotion on the “Prelims” undercard, but it didn’t go his way.

He faced off against Trevor Loken, and within 40 seconds of the fight, it was over. Loken dropped Brimage with a right hand, and he could not recover.

Brimage is 0-1-1 in BKFC and is riding a six-fight losing streak, one that also includes mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, too. McGregor, meanwhile, was just run over while riding his bike (details here).

In BKFC 35’s main event, Yosdenis Cedeno fought Gorjan Slaveski in a Welterweight title eliminator bout. After a tough four rounds, Slaveski stopped the former UFC fighter with mere seconds left in the round. Cedeno is now 2-1 in BKFC.

Finally, in an absolute slobber knocker, former UFC fighter, Justin Scoggins, made his BKFC debut and went to war with Keith Richardson, but ended up losing a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). Nevertheless, the pair were awarded “Fight of the Night.”

OUCH!!!

Watch the entire BKFC 35 card below:

For the latest and greatest Bareknuckle boxing-related news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania