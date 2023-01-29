Pic: UFC 283’s Johnny Walker packs on ridiculous 43 pounds in just one week

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker, is coming off a first round technical knockout of Paul Craig at UFC 283 (watch highlights), which took place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.

One week after the 205-pound combatant successfully weighed in for UFC 283 (full results here), Walker released a video of him weighing in again, and the results were pretty wild — the 6’6” Brazilian packed on an insane 43 pounds (the scale read 112.9 kilos or 248 pounds).

Watch the video below:

112,900 kg : 248 pounds just one week after my weight in at 93 kg , 205 pounds , I recovered 20 kg now , 43 pounds in a week , tell me your thoughts? #ufc #weightloss #weightgain #mma #champ #nutrition pic.twitter.com/gMRvI1wexa — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) January 28, 2023

“112,900 kg: 248 pounds just one week after my weight in at 93 kg, 205 pounds, I recovered 20 kg now, 43 pounds in a week, tell me your thoughts? #ufc,” Walker wrote on social media.

In the video, he blames his hair, but ... come on, Johnny. We know it is really a magical blend of Brazilian acai, Secret Juice and Brazilian barbecue.

It is still wild how Walker makes Light Heavyweight every time with his ridiculous frame, but the man is a professional and hits his mark every single time.

Walker (20-7) is currently riding a two-fight win streak with two first round finishes. He hopes to get back into title contention and become a two-division champion because that’s his “dream.’”