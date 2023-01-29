Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape, right? Well, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie, is showing everyone what’s possible.

We haven’t heard much from “Iron Lady” since she announced her pregnancy about 18 weeks ago, which makes sense. However, on Friday (Jan. 27, 2023), de Randamie posted a clip on social media of her hitting some pads while being 32 weeks pregnant.

“So blessed to be still working with my brother from another mother [Jivan Akihary] — he keeps me a saint and fit during pregnancy #blessed and #unstoppable #fitmommy,” de Randamie wrote on Instagram.

de Randamie (10-4) has been out of action since she choked eventual Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, unconscious in UFC Fight Island 4’s featured bout (watch highlights) back in 2020.

The former Dutch UFC champion was scheduled to return to action in 2021 at UFC 286 in the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden against Irene Aldana; however, “The Iron Lady” pulled out of the fight with an injury.

de Randamie is 7-2 in UFC, with her only losses coming to Amanda Nunes.