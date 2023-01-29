“The Big Ticket” is coming back ...

It has been nearly two years since Walt Harris — a former Top 15-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight — has competed inside the Octagon. He was last in action back at UFC Vegas 28, losing to Marcin Tybura in the co-main event via technical knockout (watch highlights).

On Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), Harris posted a clip of him hitting pads to his social media, teasing his return.

Harris revealed to MMAmania.com exclusively that he is planning to return in June.

“My timeframe is June — that’s the goal that I’m working toward,” Harris said.

The 39-year-old has hit the worst losing skid of his career. After starching Alexey Oleynik in 2019, Harris earned his first UFC main event against Alistair Overeem in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. And after hurting Overeem on several occasions, he lost via technical knockout. Harris returned five months later and lost to Alexander Volkov at UFC 254 and then the aforementioned Tybura in his only fight of 2021.

Harris is looking to rebound in a big way when he next steps in the Octagon.

“The Big Ticket” has been busy during his time away from the cage. He has been coaching and cornering his teammates, but most important, he was vital in creating (and passing) Aniah’s Law.

Named after Harris’ daughter, Aniah Blanchard — who was tragically murdered in 2019 — the Alabama law allows judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing violent crimes, according to wvtm13.com.