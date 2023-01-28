Conor McGregor dodged a one-ton bullet on Friday when he was run over by a car on his bicycle, but the former UFC double champion didn’t walk away completely unscathed.

The Irish superstar was taking his typical bike ride Friday morning when a car reportedly entered a blind spot on the road and accidentally mowed McGregor down. “Notorious” was obviously shaken up by the incident and quickly took to social media. He posted the aftermath video which captured him telling the driver that “I could have been dead there.”

Luckily, McGregor avoided any serious injuries from an accident that could have been way worse. The UFC fighter even caught a ride home from the same gentleman who nearly ended his life.

On Friday night, McGregor took to social media again to show off some road rash that he sustained in the accident. Check it out below via Instagram:

Outside of this borderline inappropriate close-up of McGregor’s backside there’s not much going on here. There does appear to be a pretty noticeable gash on McGregor’s butt cheek, but nothing that’s going to set the returning UFC fighter back.

McGregor, 34, is hoping to return to the Octagon later this year. “Notorious” was last seen competing opposite Dustin Poirier all the way back at UFC 264 and ended up suffering a severely broken leg. McGregor has been rehabbing ever since as well as scoring a key role in the upcoming Road House movie.