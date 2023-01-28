Israel Adesanya is already taking to social media just 24 hours after his rematch with Alex Pereira was announced.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White called a special conference on Friday to announce the rematch between Adesanya and Pereira will go down at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira just defeated “Last Stylebender” at UFC 281 this past November to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight title. Most believed the rematch would be booked in short time, but the reboot has received an official stamp of approval.

Just a few hours after White’s announcement Adesanya took to Instagram to post a video promo for UFC 287 (shown below). “Last Stylebender” referenced the horror movie, Saw, while suggesting his game with Pereira is far from over. Remember, Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya inside of the kickboxing ring as well.

“In this game, we don’t keep score…we settle them,” wrote Adesanya.

Adesanya, who remains one of UFC’s biggest stars, had never been defeated at the middleweight level in mixed martial arts (MMA) before his clash with Pereira at UFC 281. “Last Stylebender” had produced an undefeated division record of 12-0 since joining UFC back in 2018. Adesanya was winning his fight with Pereira last November before “Poaton” went for broke in the fifth and final round to score a TKO stoppage.

UFC 287 remains a work in progress, but the pay-per-view (PPV) main card is also expected to feature the below matchups:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Stick with Mania for more UFC 287 fight card news.