Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight Joseph Holmes is claiming Kevin Holland and his entourage ambushed him and beat him up Friday night at the Xtreme Knockout 60 event in Dallas, Texas.

According to Holmes, who posted the below video to Instagram after the incident, he and Holland already have bad blood after “Ugly Man” started dating Holland’s uncle’s ex-girlfriend. So when Holland saw Holmes walking through the arena at XKO 60 to grab some clothes he had left in an upstairs room it was on sight.

“I got jumped! F—k Kevin Holland,” said Holmes. “I’m walking through the venue, [and] me and Kevin already don’t get along. He ends up in front of me, I make quick eye contact and continue on my way. 10 minutes later we’re about to leave, I’m like, ‘I forgot my clothes upstairs’ ‘Cause I’d changed clothes. I go back upstairs, and I see Kevin coming down the stairs. He stops in front of me, and reaches his hands out like he’s gonna stop me, then grabs my arm... then I back him up. And next thing you know I’m getting punched in the back of my head.”

While Holland has made a name for himself outside of the cage by stopping multiple real-life crimes from perfume robberies to restaurant shootouts the UFC fighter has also had his fair share of backstage run-ins. Just last September Holland made headlines by throwing down with undefeated UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev backstage at UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference (watch it HERE). Holland also carries the nickname, “Big Mouth,” so you know he was probably talking a ton of trash when he saw Holmes.

It’s unknown at this time if any legal ramifications will be taken by Holmes to bring Holland and his crew to justice. Of course, we’ve yet to hear Holland’s side of the story so maybe there’s more to it than what Holmes is leading on.

Holmes, 27, is currently 1-2 through his first three UFC fights and does not have a new fight booked at this time. Holland, on the other hand, is coming off a memorable main event loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando and will take on welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio next at UFC 287 this April.