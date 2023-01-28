Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In recent years, bare knuckle boxing has carved out a niche for itself. To the surprise of some, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is entering its fifth year in the fight promotion business. Last year, BKFC held 20 events all across the country, as well as a trio of trips to Thailand.

Business appears to be booming.

Though ZUFFA boxing is a dead venture, UFC and Dana White are also looking to expand into alternative forms of competition. Power Slap debuted this month, and though there’s been a few viral knockouts, the complete lack of defense has soured the opinions of many viewers.

There’s also the question of how exactly this sport was sanctioned. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is a stingy group, but they were quick to rubber stamp White’s pet project ... provided nobody dies! BKFC, meanwhile, remains blocked from the state of Nevada.

Longtime UFC veteran and recent BKFC signee Diego Sanchez doesn’t understand it at all. He recently took to Instagram to vent his confusion and distaste for Power Slap. “I guess the NSAC isn’t worried about these guys?” He wrote. “In all my years of combat sports I never took impacts to the head with this type of pure connection and direct positioning! As a fighter you can roll a punch and have vasoline not chalk on our faces.”

Say what you will about the carnage of bare knuckle, but at least its participants can block, roll, and slip punches! Speaking with BJPenn.com, Sanchez elaborated and explained his belief that UFC’s relationship with NSAC is keeping bare knuckle boxing banned from Las Vegas.

“This is the farthest BKFC has gone West (going to Albuquerque) and of course in their expansion, of course, they want Vegas,” Sanchez said. “But, UFC has the lock on that, they won’t sanction BKFC where they are combat athletes that are skilled fighters and warriors that are trained. But, they will sanction Power Slap where you got a powerlifter that is smacking the hell out of another guy giving him real brain damage.”

Next up for Sanchez is a showdown opposite former boxing champion Austin Trout at BKFC: “Knucklemania 3” in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Feb. 17.

Insomnia

I’d like to send good vibes to our sister site Bloody Elbow, which could use your support in the coming months as they navigate a new road forward.

14 years with @BloodyElbow, 8 as Managing Editor



This has been my dream job, but I just got my 30 days notice.



BE will no longer be "supported" as part of Vox's latest cuts. I'm gutted as I grew up with the site, but I’ll always be proud of my team & its place in MMA journalism pic.twitter.com/3YublIoSI8 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 27, 2023

I have a hard time not predicting Kevin Holland to chin Santiago Ponzinibbio in short order, but there’s no one tougher than “Gente Boa!”

Arman Tsarukyan is going to run through the establish Lightweights at some point in the very near future.

Hey @MikeChandlerMMA it’s time to defend your rankings! Lowest fight IQ in the division against new mma generation. I won’t see you at the top — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 27, 2023

In my experience, professional MMA fighting is almost always a very roundabout way to become a cop, sell real estate, or start a small business. All the best to Jimmie Rivera moving forward!

Former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera graduated from the police academy pic.twitter.com/wEdqpE4Qr9 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 27, 2023

Related Four Fighters Removed From UFC Roster

In his first four UFC fights, Rafael Alves will have faced Damir Ismagulov, Marc Diakiese, Drew Dober, and now undefeated Tajik Combat Sambo fighter Nurullo Aliev. I just want to see the Brazilian style on someone!





O brasileiro @Rafael_TheTurn mede forças com @NurulloAliev no Fight Night de 25 de fevereiro!



[ @UFCFightPassBR - assine agora e não perca nenhuma luta! ➡️ https://t.co/0ptkm6TqVa ] pic.twitter.com/LDBpYZYbXR — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) January 27, 2023

THEY CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT!

They photoshopped Usman's arm holding the belt onto Hill's body just like they did with Leon before lol pic.twitter.com/RmLp8IwMiD — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) January 26, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Taking a moment to pause and load up fully can pay off.

That Caleb Plant hesitation uppercut was so nice tho pic.twitter.com/ED54haLAet — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) January 27, 2023

Classic Thai style to turn it up as the fight wears on.

What a back-and-forth war!



Silviu Vitez showed great form & aggression, but Yodlekpet weathers the early storm and gets the doctor's stoppage in round two.#ONEFridayFights2 pic.twitter.com/08fpZlF3pM — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) January 27, 2023

This here is an old school guillotine: latch onto the head and try to yank it off!

Yusuf Raisov submits Alain Ilunga via 2nd round guillotine choke improving to 20-3. After a tough loss in the LW GP semifinals, the former ACB FW champ gets one back in the win column. #ACA151 pic.twitter.com/FxjAum474w — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

Random Land

Unsettling.

Midnight Music: Indie, 1997

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.