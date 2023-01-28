Boxing’s most reliable knockout artist meets a hard-hitting dynamo this afternoon (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) when unified WBC/WBO/IBF Light Heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, faces mandatory challenger, Anthony Yarde, inside Wembley Arena in London, England.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of today’s “Beterbiev vs. Yarde” main event below. The ESPN+ broadcast kicks off at 2 p.m. ET, with Beterbiev and Yarde likely to make the walk closer to 5:30 p.m. ET.

Despite a career plagued with injuries and promotional issues, Beterbiev has firmly established himself as one of the most fearsome punchers in the world, stopping all 18 of his professional opponents inside the distance. He first won the IBF title in 2017, violently stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC belt two years later, and added the WBO belt to his collection by mauling Joe Smith Jr. in 2021.

Now 38 years old, he’s got his sights set on an undisputed clash with Dmitry Bivol, but he’ll have to get through Yarde first. The Englishman appears to have fixed the inconsistency that’s long dogged him, notably thrashing Lyndon Arthur in four to avenge a shock upset defeat from 2020.

It’s a fight that guarantees fireworks for however long it lasts.

The card will also see Artem Dalakian defend his flyweight title against David Jimenez, plus Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic and amateur standout Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna.

