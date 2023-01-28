Jake Paul and Tommy Fury meet in the middle of the ring @jakepaul @TommytntFury . Who you got? #BeterbievYarde | BT Sport 1 #Boxing #FightNight #JakePaul #TommyFury #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/mJCfmOhCs3

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England.

It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb. 26 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) after having previous bouts canceled for one reason or another. The two fighters have created quite the feud on social media over the past two years so fight fans were expecting a fiery staredown this weekend in London.

That’s exactly what happened as a shirtless Fury came nose-to-nose with Paul in the center of the ring. The two boxers exchanged a few words before Paul stuck his finger in Fury’s face and Fury pushed “Problem Child” as the two were separated. It was an intense scene to say the least, but a great prelude to their long-awaited meeting next month in Saudi Arabia.



Paul, who is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past October, is hoping that a victory over Fury will help legitimize his boxing career in the eyes of his biggest doubters. The social media star is currently 6-0 as a professional and continues to improve each and every time we see him compete.

Fury, on the other hand, is coming off a decision win over Daniel Bocianski in April 2022. The younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury, is currently 8-0 in his professional career and has showcased some decent boxing inside of the ring. However, many believe Fury could be biting off more than he can chew as the pressure mounts to stop Paul’s meteoric rise while defending his family name.

