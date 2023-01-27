UFC signs Bella Mir as first NIL ambassador

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently signed Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and current University of Iowa freshman wrestler, as the brand’s first NIL ambassador.

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” UFC President Dana White said. “She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

The NIL policy (short for Name, Image, and Likeness) was established in summer 2021 for eligible D1, D2, and D3 college athletes receiving compensation by leveraging their own personal brand through a variety of marketing and promotional endeavors.

“I’m super grateful and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to Dana and UFC for giving me this opportunity,” said Mir. “I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

Mir captured four consecutive Nevada state high school wrestling titles and scored a 2021 USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Championship. The 20 year-old grappling phenom is also 3-0 in mixed martial arts (MMA) with two submission victories.