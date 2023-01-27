Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video

Conor Mcgregor was run off the road on his bicycle pic.twitter.com/xyeANE4Psq

From Road House to Road Rash.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body.

Movsar Evloev is not impressed.

“I could have been dead there mate, look!” McGregor said in the post-crash video. “Jesus Christ, I’m lucky to get away there with my life. I need a lift home, that bike’s fooked. I’m still here thank god, that’s all that matters.”

Something about UFC fighters and two-wheeled transportation just doesn't seem to gel.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on social media. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

McGregor escaped uninjured, aside from a few scrapes (use <- and -> to scroll):

That rumored TUF gig was nearly over before it got started.

McGregor, 34, is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point later this year, once his responsibilities to Road House are wrapped. No word yet on a potential opponent but this all-action fighter has been lobbying hard for a “Notorious” payday.

Until then, stay in your lane!