Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match official for Feb. 26 on ESPN+ PPV from Saudi Arabia

Third time is the charm?

YouTube mogul-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul will once again attempt to fight reality show star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

“After multiple failed attempts to get Tommy Fury in the ring, the moment of truth has finally arrived,” Paul said. “Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue.”

“Tyson Fury has promised he and Papa John will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name forever if he can’t beat the YouTuber,” Paul continued. “I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye and shake on that promise. Alhamdulillah!”

Paul and Fury have been linked multiple times in the past but “TNT” would “fumble the bag” and contribute to a pair of late cancellations. “The Problem Child” is 6-0 with four knockouts and recently turned away former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Fury improved to 8-0 with four knockouts by defeating Daniel Bocianski last April. No word yet on what the undercard looks like for their Feb. 26 affair — or how much this circus will cost — but you can expect those details to start trickling in over the next few days.

Expect this social media rival to be watching closely.