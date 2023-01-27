 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania: Team Ferguson Vs. Team McGregor? Tony Ferguson claims ‘I’ve been asked to coach on TUF’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Twelve years after his championship run on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Tony Ferguson may be returning to the TUF house. The tweet above from Ferguson is, per usual, garbled in “El Cucuy” speech, but fortunately, years of experience reading Tony Ferguson tweets has granted me a certain fluency in deciphering his code.

“I’ve Been Asked To Coach On TUF Against Ol’e Fathead” is a reference to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the rivalry that never actually made it into the Octagon despite four attempts to book the “cursed” fight. The two were reportedly on track to coach against one another as recently as September 2022, but perhaps Khabib’s decision to step back from the sport has interfered with those plans.

With Nurmagomedov out, Ferguson’s “I Choose You McKnacker @TheNotoriousMMA See Ewe Soon” seems to be a direct answer to Conor McGregor’s recent post about coaching the show.

Entertainment aside, the fight does make a bit of sense. Both men most recently competed at Welterweight, and they’re undergoing rough patches. Admittedly, Ferguson’s skid is far more severe. He’s lost five fights in a row, mostly via stoppage, whereas McGregor lost merely lost two in a row to Dustin Poirier. Still, McGregor’s recent activities include recovering from a shattered leg and filming scenes for the Roadhouse reboot, so it makes sense for him to challenge an opponent outside of the Top 10 on his return.

Insomnia

Georges St. Pierre with a very Canadian moment:

Jiri Prochazka is a gift to the MMA community.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal on the same card as Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards? WOULD WATCH!

Kyler Phillips vs. Raphael Assuncao is a banger of Bantamweight match up. Can Assuncao’s crafty counters keep up with the younger man’s athleticism?

English fight fans are feeling the pain of UFC London ticket prices.

Gerard Meerschaert vs. any Middleweight prospect is always a recipe for a fun scrap.

Kyle Daukaus had a difficult, head clash-filled UFC run.

Here’s the medical explanation as to why Liam Harrison didn’t get to box Floyd Mayweather.

Happy Chinese New Year!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

One overhand right > four punch combination

Gerald Harris is an underappreciated innovator. His forearm to the throat pre-slam strategy produced quite a few knockouts and has yet to really be replicated.

The angle on this right high kick is so sneaky ...

Random Land

Alfred Hitchcock foretold this.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1974

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania