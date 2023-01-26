 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Aspinall reveals injury update ahead of UFC return

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall suffered a fight-ending knee injury against fellow 265-pound bruiser Curtis Blaydes in their UFC London headliner last year across the pond, calling a halt to the action after just 15 seconds and sending the 29 year-old Englishman to his first loss under the UFC banner.

Aspinall has been out of action ever since.

“Injury update: I am now back full sparring at long last,” Aspinall wrote on Instagram (transcribed by Will Miles). “Although my last fight was a complete sh*t show, the stuff we were working on in training camps has now become second nature and has implemented nicely into my game to make big improvements.”

Aspinall suffered a torn MCL and a torn meniscus, as well as some ACL damage, and went under the knife last August. The English bruiser remains ranked No. 6 in the 265-pound division, two spots below his most recent opponent, Curtis Blaydes.

“Staying calm while in a bad position with a big strong guy,” Aspinall explained about his current training. “Waiting for the correct moment and scrambling to a good position/to standing. Controlling the distance properly where I can land strikes effectively and be prepared in the perfect position to defend takedown attempts.”

A return date has yet to be established but is expected soon.

