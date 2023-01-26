Jose Aldo boxing opponent revealed for Feb. 10 debut in Rio

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who also made a run as a top contender at 135 pounds, is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Argentinian pugilist Emmanuel Zambrano on Sat., Feb. 10, 2023 at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

That’s according to a report from Combate.

Aldo, 36, retired from MMA back in late 2022, skipping out on the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) in Rio, but will return in just a few weeks to box at 140 pounds. His 33 year-old opponent is 0-2 in the “sweet science” and has not competed in over two years.

“Aldo is already financially comfortable for the rest of his life, he never considered returning in another MMA promotion,” longtime coach Andre Pederneiras told Sherdog. “I have no doubt that boxing and muay thai bring much more pleasure to Aldo in his daily routine. MMA training is not only physically stressful but also mentally.”

Aldo’s boxing debut is expected to air on UFC Fight Pass.