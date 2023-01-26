MMA trainer under fire for smashing children with a giant truck tire (Video)

If you plan to send your kids to Lyon MMA Center in France, be prepared to have them exposed to ... let’s call it unorthodox training techniques from Yidikes Yom, like getting smashed in the midsection with a giant tire.

Maybe they’re training for the sequel to Rubber?

Yom also likes to hang them upside down like little bats before clubbing them in the bread basket with a punching pad. Or flipping them off the floor while they land awkwardly on their tiny ankles because pain does not exist in this dojo.

Neither does common sense.

There’s no shortage of bizarre training methods in martial arts, with Tony Ferguson and the disgraced Joshua Fabia leading the pack. I’m just not sure why children — who are not competitive fighters (save for these poor kids) — should be exposed to this kind of abuse.

Here are a few more clips compiled by the Sherdog forums:

Since these clips started making the media rounds, Yom has come under fire on social media for his treatment of the students.

This is abuse not conditioning, those poor boys…

I feel pity for the people who blindly have faith in so-called trainers who have no idea to train.

Literal child abuse, who puts their kids through this? Disgusting.

This is the kind of bullshit people do when they don’t have a clue how to actually condition athletes. This does literally nothing to condition these kids and only subjects them to unnecessary risk of injury. Embarrassing and sad.

Other viewers were supportive of Yom’s techniques.

I rather my child go through this training then to be in the streets going through other training … (drugs, alcohol, gangs, getting BEAT UP!!) so what they’re going through a little rough training, they will know how to defend their selfs! You better believe that!

I love how people are criticizing him for putting these kids through training like this as if somebody is going to be lenient towards them when they get in a real fight.

Gonna make a wild assumption and say everyone hating is American because we just gotta be offended by everything that’s not our norm.

This is nothing compared to the actual octagon or boxing ring this right here prepares them for the pain there gonna have to endure in fighting (and also life).

You’ve heard both sides ... what’s yours?