Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States.

Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them in 2020. At the time, it looked like a very promising business venture with the possibility of a “Pac-Man” vs. “The Notorious” fight. But, things soured almost immediately as it became clear Pacquiao was still fielding his own potential fights and opportunities in violation of the deal with Paradigm.

Paradigm owner, Audie Attar, has released numerous statements attempting to shoo away other organizations, promoters, and tortious interferers. He ended up filing a lawsuit against the boxing legend in 2021. Now, the case is set to go to trial in March and Attar has made his sternest declaration yet.

“Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end,” Attar wrote in a statement released to the press. “We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to justice being served.

“The court has already entered an order stating that – due to his consistent violation of court orders – Pacquiao is now deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm and that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages,” he continued.

“If any promoters, managers, fighters or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny prior to the trial, they are now on notice that Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with contract and seek both an injunction and damages.

“Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off 100-percent of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source because any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment,” the statement continued. “Additionally, Paradigm will aggressively pursue enforcement of its judgment in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight.”

Since allegedly taking the multi-million dollar advance from Paradigm, Pacquiao fought Yordenis Ugas in the last professional fight of his career (which he lost), and fought South Korean YouTuber D.K. Woo in an exhibition bout (which he won). On New Years Eve it was announced that Pacquiao had signed a deal to fight in another exhibition bout for Japanese promotion RIZIN. No opponent has been named.

While Conor McGregor is listed as a client managed by Paradigm Sports, he and Audie Attar are partners in several other business ventures including the parent company of Proper 12 whiskey. Tony Ferguson has suggested McGregor has more to do with the dealings of Paradigm than is publicly known. And after Pacquiao lost to Ugas, McGregor sent out a tweet declaring “I’m owed commission off that Manny fight and I want it.”