Former UFC Featherweight Felipe Colares found himself involved in an altercation on Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Allegedly, a man was attempting to steal a phone and assaulted a woman in the process, prompting Colares to intervene with his jiu-jitsu skills.

There are photos and video of the incident from Colares’ Instagram above. In the post, Colares can be seen taking the back, knee on belly, and mount positions against the alleged thief, though it’s important to note that Colares is not seen throwing any strikes, and there’s no visible damage to either man.

“I went back to my car and went to the woman to check the situation, and indeed it was a robbery,” Colares wrote (H/T, translation via MMAFighting). “My friends and I went back to the car and saw the man. After noticing he was unarmed, we intervened and managed to pin the robber using jiu-jitsu techniques.”

Colares added, “today we have one less robber in the streets.” He also wrote, “I don’t recommend unprepared people to do that, but today I became one percent better.”

Colares was on the UFC roster from 2019-2022. He lost four of his six fights inside the Octagon, suffering a final loss to Chase Hooper in May 2022. In his first fight since his UFC stint, Colares is expected to debut in Ares FC against Alioune Nahaye on February 17.

Insomnia

I hate to admit it, but PRIDE feels at least a little bit dead today.

❌ Fighter removed: Mauricio Rua — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 25, 2023

One Championship made history but holding MMA fights and four once Muay Thai in the famous Lumpinee Stadium, but not everybody is happy.

Interesting. The Professional Boxing Association (PBA) of Thailand is suing ONE Championship for violating the Boxing Act of Thailand for putting on a sport that is not Muay Thai, but calling it "Muay Thai". This actually politically goes to the ability https://t.co/ZthFZ9YQzB — Medias Res (@mediasres) January 25, 2023

There has yet to be a boring Khaos Williams fight.

“I’ve got a girlfriend who’s nearly seven months pregnant. I don’t really care.”

Cringe-worthy stuff fighters say that they think makes them look really hard. I’ll start “I WILL FIGHT ANYONE” … — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 25, 2023

Deontay Wilder still seems a touch bitter about how his trilogy vs. Tyson Fury ended up.

Deontay Wilder asked who wins Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't know. That's a 50/50 fight. Depends on who's gonna cheat the hardest. That's what it is, it depends on who's gonna cheat the hardest." [@Seckbach] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 24, 2023

Comparing hands of two big lads:

A visual of just how large Andre The Giant's hands were, with Brock Lesnar as a comparison.



For reference, Brock is one of two men in UFC history to need custom MMA gloves. pic.twitter.com/m58Hr6rk1m — Robert Rees (@Rreesrugby) January 13, 2021

Damn, we’re really going to see Jake Paul knock out Luke Rockhold aren’t we.

Good sportsmanship from Terrance McKinney and Ismael Bonfim!

Spinning s—t doesn’t get much cleaner.

It is not at all easy to transition like this while balancing upon one’s own head! Excellent submission chaining.

The cross to the body is an underrated shot.

