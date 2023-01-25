Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’

Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Ireland’s favorite fighting son coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on season 22 of the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches that didn’t square off at the end of the season.

McGregor went on to defeat Jose Aldo, becoming the new undisputed Featherweight champion, and never looked back as the sport’s unmatched top star. In 2023, a second appearance is possible according to “The Notorious.”

Related Aldo Reveals McGregor Is His Friend And Instagram Buddy Now

“This is a snap from the original Ultimate Fighter house,” McGregor said on Instagram. “Where I coached versus Urijah Faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating Urijah teammate Chad Mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first-ever UFC gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas.

“The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before,” he continued. “On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers. #StayReady.”

Season 31 is on tap for TUF this summer and next to no details are available this early in the year. What is known is that McGregor has yet to return to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool for a six-month period since he went all of 2022 without any samples taken. McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing a second consecutive bout to Dustin Poirier via technical knockout (watch highlights), and is currently acting in the upcoming Road House movie reboot alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.