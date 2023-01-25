KSW exhumes Todd Duffee, books Phil De Fries title fight for Feb. 25 in Liberec

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee is making yet another MMA comeback when he returns to face fellow UFC export Philip de Fries as part of the KSW 79 fight card, recently made official for Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czechia.

Duffee (9-3, 1 NC) made the announcement on Wednesday during The MMA Hour.

Their heavyweight title fight will serve as a rematch from their UFC 155 showdown back in late 2012, where Duffee emerged victorious by way of first-round technical knockout. The Indianan would only compete three more times over the next decade, putting together a 1-1 record with one “No Contest.”

“Who else are you going to call besides an American to come save the heavyweight division for KSW?” Duffee said.

The 36 year-old De Fries (22-6, 1 NC) would struggle to stay in the win column over the next several years but eventually found his footing in late 2017 and has since racked up 10 straight wins with seven violent finishes, including last September’s submission stoppage over Ricardo Prasel in Poland.

Duffee, now 37, has not competed since late 2019.