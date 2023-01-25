Chris Weidman vs Owen Livesey booked for March 11 on UFC Fight Pass

Chris Weidman is back.

The former UFC middleweight champion is planning to make his mixed martial arts (MMA) comeback at some point in late May or early June and to help his transition back into cage fighting, the 38 year-old “All American” will be competing in a grappling “Superfight.”

His opponent is British bruiser Owen Livesey, who takes the mats opposite Weidman for Polaris 23 on March 11 at Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, England. The event will also feature a women’s Grand Prix tournament and stream exclusively on the UFC Fight Pass network.

“Back in the game!” Weidman, no stranger to grappling tournaments, wrote on his social media accounts. “To clarify, this is a grappling match, which I see as a good preparation for my next fight. I anticipate being ready in late May/June.”

Weidman (15-6) has been out of action since breaking his leg in a grisly scene at the UFC 261 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in early 2021. His performance against Livesey should go a long way in telling us where the “All American” stands (no pun intended) ahead of his MMA return.