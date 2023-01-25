 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC champion Brandon Moreno scores (another) badass mural to commemorate Deiveson Figueiredo title win

By Jesse Holland
Street artist Mode Orozco previously painted a Brandon Moreno mural back in June 2021, when “The Assassin Baby” submitted longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 in Glendale. The celebration was short-lived as “Deus da Guerra” was able to avenge that loss at UFC 270 the following January.

Then came the fourth (and perhaps final) meeting between the promotion’s two best flyweights, with Moreno winning a third-round technical knockout by way of doctor’s stoppage. That led to a fresh coat of paint under Orozco’s favorite overpass and the results were even better the second time around.

Here’s another look:

Impressive work.

“No joke Tijuana how much I love you Mode,” Moreno wrote on social media. “They will think I put you up to it but super grateful as always for the detail, brother.”

No word yet on what’s next for Moreno but a potential showdown with No. 2-ranked Alexandre Pantoja seems likely, especially after their “aggressive” confrontation following UFC 283. As for Figueiredo, he’s expected to move up to bantamweight later this year.

