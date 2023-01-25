Jean-Claude Van Damme doesn’t have the best reputation amongst all MMA fighters, but he and Nick Diaz get along so well that Diaz is co-starring in an upcoming JCVD movie.

Not only is Nick an actor in the upcoming film ‘Darkness of Man,’ he apparently choreographed one of his own fight scenes. This news comes via Matt Staudt, who is a co-founder of the Diaz brothers’ Game Up Nutrition brand and does marketing agency work for the Stockton fighters as well.

“The movie I was in LA for the last month wrapped yesterday,” Staudt wrote in an Instagram post. “Get ready for a new, gritty and dark crime story set in LA starring JCVD and features Nick Diaz who killed it.”

“Nick also has a badass fight scene in the film. When it got to rehearsing the fight he took over and of course had better ideas than the film’s stunt coordinator which is what ended up being filmed and looked awesome. And as mentioned earlier you even get treated to a super short but awesome cameo from yours truly.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Darkness of Man is a ‘neo-noir’ film that has Jean-Claude Van Damme playing “an Interpol operative who must protect the son of a murdered informant from a group of merciless gangs.” The Expendables’ Eric Roberts. 90210 star Shannen Doherty, Terminator 3’s Kristanna Loken, and women’s martial arts pioneer Cynthia Rothrock also co-star.

On the movie’s IMDB page, Nick is listed as playing the mysterious character ‘Bo.’

Nick Diaz is a longtime fan of Jean-Claude Van Damme and was recently filmed during chiropractor appointment listing some JCVD films as inspiration for his fighting career.

“I like Lionheart with Jean-Claude Van Damme,” he said. “That one and Bloodsport and Kickboxer got me into fighting.”

While there’s been no formal news on a potential return to the cage for Nick Diaz, he and those around him insist a 2023 comeback is inevitable. That follows a not-so-great TKO loss in September 2021 against Robbie Lawler, which was apparently the result of Diaz fighting with two ruptured discs in his neck.