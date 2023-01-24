UFC 283 medical suspensions bench nearly a dozen fighters for six months, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill

Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) inside at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Light heavyweight headliners Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill were among 11 fighters suspended for six months for injuries sustained during last weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) event and among five who suffered fractures during their respective cage fights.

That’s not all.

Here are the complete UFC 283 medial suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Glover Teixeira: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Jamahal Hill: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Deiveson Figueiredo: 180 days or cleared by facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Brandon Moreno: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Gilbert Burns: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Neil Magny: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Lauren Murphy: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Paul Craig: 180 days or or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Johnny Walker: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Mauricio Rua: Suspended mandatory 14 days for TKO loss.

Ihor Potieria: Suspension 180 days or cleared by right hand X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 14 days.

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended 60 days for KO loss.

Brunno Ferreira: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Thiago Moises: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Melquizael Costa: 180 days or cleared by left hand X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Gabriel Bonfim: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Mounir Lazzez: Suspended mandatory 30 days for laceration.

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 45 days for TKO loss.

Jailton Almeida: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Luan Lacerda: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Cody Stamman: 180 days or cleared by left forearm X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Ismael Bonfim: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Terrance McKinney: Suspended mandatory 90 days for KO loss.

Warlley Alves: 180 days or cleared by ortho for toe, oral and maxillofacial surgeon for orbital. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Nicolas Dalby: 180 days or cleared by right elbow and left thumb X-rays. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Josiane Nunes: 180 days or cleared by right arm X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos: Suspended mandatory 30 days.

Saimon Oliveira: Suspended 45 days for TKO loss.

Daniel Marcos: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Related Matches To Make After UFC 283

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC 283 results and play-by-play click here.