Jamahal Hill boots Max Holloway, debuts on pound-for-pound list in latest UFC rankings update

Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head.

“Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Islam Makhachev

3. Leon Edwards

4. Kamaru Usman

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Alex Pereira

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Brandon Moreno +6

10. Jiri Prochazka -1

11. Jon Jones +1

12. Dustin Poirier -1

13. Jamahal Hill *NR

14. Robert Whittaker -1

15. Deiveson Figueiredo -5

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo -1

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Alex Perez

7. Amir Albazi

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Muhammad Mokaev +1

13. Su Mudaerji -1

14. Tagir Ulanbekov +1

14. Tyson Nam *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Petr Yan

3. Merab Dvalishvili

4. Marlon Vera

5. Cory Sandhagen

6. Rob Font

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Song Yadong

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Ricky Simon

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Chris Gutierrez

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Said Nurmagomedov

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Drew Dober

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Geoff Neal

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Michael Chiesa +1

13. Neil Magny -1

14. Michel Pereira

15. Jingliang Li

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Roman Dolidze

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Dricus Du Plessis

11. Andre Muniz

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Kelvin Gastelum

14. Chris Curtis

15. Darren Till

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev +1

3. Jan Blachowicz +1

4. Aleksandar Rakic +1

5. Glover Teixeira -3

6. Anthony Smith

7. Nikita Krylov +1

8. Johnny Walker +4

9. Volkan Oezdemir +1

10. Ryan Spann +1

11. Paul Craig -2

12. Dominick Reyes +1

13. Jim Crute +1

14. Khalil Rountree +1

15. Dustin Jacoby *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Vacant

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tai Tuivasa

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Jailton Almeida *NR

15. Blagoy Ivanov -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Julianna Pena

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. (T) Amanda Lemos

9. (T) Taila Santos +1

11. Manon Fiorot +1

12. Holly Holm -2

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Katlyn Chookagian

15. Ketlen Vieira

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Marina Rodriguez +1

5. Yan Xiaonan +1

6. Jessica Andrade -2

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Virna Jandiroba

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Angela Hill

13. Luana Pinheiro

14. Emily Ducote

15. Polyana Viana

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Manon Fiorot

2. Talia Santos

3. Jessica Andrade +3

4. Katlyn Chookagian -1

5. Alexa Grasso +1

6. Lauren Murphy -2

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Erin Blanchfield

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Maycee Barber

13. Tracy Cortez

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Miesha Tate

11. Julia Avila

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Norma Dumont

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Josiane Nunes

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks following the UFC Vegas 68: “Lewis vs. Spivac” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

