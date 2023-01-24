Welcome to Midnight Mania!
The Light Heavyweight division is heating up.
Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.
Fortunately, a different quick fix was found: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill! The two were booked short-notice at UFC 283, and “Sweet Dreams” more than rose to the occasion. He really dominated Teixeira, stuffing a vast majority of his opponent’s takedowns and setting volume records on the feet.
Seemingly, Hill’s win sets up a showdown opposite Prochazka. “The Czech Samurai” called out Hill shortly after his title win, and he recently claimed that he’s targeting a Summer return. Hill is open to all comers, and the fight is nearly guaranteed to be a fan-friendly scrap.
The table appears to be set. Appropriately, opening odds have been released. Betonline_ag has listed Hill as a -125 favorite, while the very slight underdog Prochazka comes back at +105.
Likely, these odds have a great deal to do with their recent performances against Teixeira. Prochazka went through a back-and-forth war with Teixeira, only earning victory in the closing seconds via a shocking submission. Hill certainly took some shots, but he was far more dominant, consistently winning rounds as he battered the Brazilian.
Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Prochazka did major damage to Teixeira prior to Hill’s title win, and he’s the more accomplished man overall. Anyone tempted to place some cash on this as-of-yet unbooked fight?
Insomnia
Kelvin Gastelum should’ve just fought in the undies. Dennis Hallman did it!
kelvin gastelum takes off his fight shorts accidentally ☠️ pic.twitter.com/BoMKt5mzpH— Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) January 23, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, a Russian fighter who doesn’t speak English, seemed thrilled to post a meme involving himself without understanding the incredibly f—ked up context. He’s since apologized, but the fact that he tagged UFC in this meme originally is still wild.
Due to the language barrier, I did not understand the weight of the things written about me. Posted by mistake and do not subscribe to the things said about me. The meme was not made by me. Peace for everyone #ufc pic.twitter.com/vFxbsJ5vFt— Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) January 22, 2023
Big love champ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3PywIWR6CM— UNDEAD (@coldcorpse88) January 22, 2023
Top-tier Flyweight scrambling on display!
Has the dust settled enough for us to appreciate how cool this was? pic.twitter.com/pVp43hUcTu— Miguel Class (@MigClass) January 23, 2023
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns makes plenty of sense.
They’re pretty good https://t.co/1JohxicKBo pic.twitter.com/wEnE2YRHTX— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2023
With Arnold Allen injured, Giga Chikadze starts to make sense as a potential Max Holloway opponent.
One is injured, another just got injured!— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 23, 2023
You Max @BlessedMMA do you wanna fight? I think we can make a good show. LMK…@ufc @danawhite
This video UFC put together for Jose Aldo’s retirement and Hall of Fame induction is really quite nice.
The King of Rio's road to the #UFCHOF— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
[ @JoseAldoJunior | Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/WiyNDLIe8Z
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Click through for an entire thread of Mauricio Rua stomping people in Japan. Legend!
5 October 2003— Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 23, 2023
Pride FC: Bushido 1
Shogun KOs Akira Shoji in 3:07 pic.twitter.com/kXjzec8Wt5
Attempted to roll his opponent over with the guillotine then switched to a d’arce when his foe defended — that’s smooth transitioning!
Amazing performance by now 16-0 (!) Azat "Kazakh" Maksum, completely dominating the also undefeated Fabricio Nunes before locking up a first round D'arce choke.— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 21, 2023
Get this guy in the UFC flyweight division#OCTAGON39 pic.twitter.com/tujVOhBe7i
Feint low then throw the overhand claims another victim.
Romain Debienne - Hexagone MMA 6 pic.twitter.com/figXeFgITs— Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 22, 2023
Random Land
A new technique to break up street fights:
Midnight Music: Synth pop, 1987
