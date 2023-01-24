Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The Light Heavyweight division is heating up.

Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.

Fortunately, a different quick fix was found: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill! The two were booked short-notice at UFC 283, and “Sweet Dreams” more than rose to the occasion. He really dominated Teixeira, stuffing a vast majority of his opponent’s takedowns and setting volume records on the feet.

Seemingly, Hill’s win sets up a showdown opposite Prochazka. “The Czech Samurai” called out Hill shortly after his title win, and he recently claimed that he’s targeting a Summer return. Hill is open to all comers, and the fight is nearly guaranteed to be a fan-friendly scrap.

The table appears to be set. Appropriately, opening odds have been released. Betonline_ag has listed Hill as a -125 favorite, while the very slight underdog Prochazka comes back at +105.

Likely, these odds have a great deal to do with their recent performances against Teixeira. Prochazka went through a back-and-forth war with Teixeira, only earning victory in the closing seconds via a shocking submission. Hill certainly took some shots, but he was far more dominant, consistently winning rounds as he battered the Brazilian.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Prochazka did major damage to Teixeira prior to Hill’s title win, and he’s the more accomplished man overall. Anyone tempted to place some cash on this as-of-yet unbooked fight?

Insomnia

Kelvin Gastelum should’ve just fought in the undies. Dennis Hallman did it!

kelvin gastelum takes off his fight shorts accidentally ☠️ pic.twitter.com/BoMKt5mzpH — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) January 23, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich, a Russian fighter who doesn’t speak English, seemed thrilled to post a meme involving himself without understanding the incredibly f—ked up context. He’s since apologized, but the fact that he tagged UFC in this meme originally is still wild.

Due to the language barrier, I did not understand the weight of the things written about me. Posted by mistake and do not subscribe to the things said about me. The meme was not made by me. Peace for everyone #ufc pic.twitter.com/vFxbsJ5vFt — Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) January 22, 2023

Top-tier Flyweight scrambling on display!

Has the dust settled enough for us to appreciate how cool this was? pic.twitter.com/pVp43hUcTu — Miguel Class (@MigClass) January 23, 2023

Related Legends Fall At UFC 283

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns makes plenty of sense.

With Arnold Allen injured, Giga Chikadze starts to make sense as a potential Max Holloway opponent.

One is injured, another just got injured!

You Max @BlessedMMA do you wanna fight? I think we can make a good show. LMK…@ufc @danawhite — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 23, 2023

This video UFC put together for Jose Aldo’s retirement and Hall of Fame induction is really quite nice.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for an entire thread of Mauricio Rua stomping people in Japan. Legend!

5 October 2003



Pride FC: Bushido 1



Shogun KOs Akira Shoji in 3:07 pic.twitter.com/kXjzec8Wt5 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) January 23, 2023

Attempted to roll his opponent over with the guillotine then switched to a d’arce when his foe defended — that’s smooth transitioning!

Amazing performance by now 16-0 (!) Azat "Kazakh" Maksum, completely dominating the also undefeated Fabricio Nunes before locking up a first round D'arce choke.



Get this guy in the UFC flyweight division#OCTAGON39 pic.twitter.com/tujVOhBe7i — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 21, 2023

Feint low then throw the overhand claims another victim.

Romain Debienne - Hexagone MMA 6 pic.twitter.com/figXeFgITs — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 22, 2023

Random Land

A new technique to break up street fights:

Midnight Music: Synth pop, 1987

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.