Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April

Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 no contest) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, New York as the most likely option at present.

Gastelum, 31, was supposed to compete on Jan. 14, 2023, in the promotion’s first main event of the year against Nassourdine Imavov. Unfortunately, Gastelum suffered a tooth injury in training when taking a knee to the mouth. The Ultimate Fighter 17 (TUF) winner will look to snap a two-fight losing streak after going 1-5 in his last six appearances.

Curtis, on the other hand, has been nearly flawless in his UFC career thus far, winning four of his five bouts with three ending via knockout or technical knockout. “Action Man” last earned a big win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282 in Dec. 2022, finishing “New Mansa” in round two (watch highlights).

The current lineup for UFC 287 can be seen here.

185lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

135lbs.: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

115lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

115lbs.: Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

155lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Nikolas Motta

135lbs.: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriquez

145lbs: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia