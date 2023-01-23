Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout

The Power Slap League has arrived.

TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for a number of weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.

Former UFC Middleweight and TUF contestant on season 23, Eric Spicely, revealed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that he received an offer to compete in Power Slap.

“I was contacted to do slap league, you guys would be shocked at how much it pays,” Spicely tweeted from his private account. “First fight in the house was 2k ($2,000 to show) and 2k ($2,000 to win).”

MMA Mania confirmed with Spicely after his comments that the tweets were serious.

Spicely enjoyed two separate stints in UFC, going 2-5 (12-8 overall), and most notably earning a big upset win over future Light Heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos, via first-round rear-naked choke submission in Sept. 2016. Spicely last fought in Sept. 2021 for OKTAGON MMA.

Last week’s Power Slap debut episode on TBS reportedly averaged 295,000 viewers throughout the hour-long run time. The league has garnered plenty of criticism and health concerns in its early existence thanks to its defenseless nature, allowing the competitors to openly take strikes to the head.

The debut date was originally set for the week before Jan. 18, 2023, on Jan. 11, but was delayed after White was caught on video in a slap exchange with his wife, Anne White, on New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. White later revealed a canceled media tour of his was the reason for the launch pushback.