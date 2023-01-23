Bellator MMA has announced the headlining acts for its upcoming Bellaor 293 fight card, which is set to go down on March 31, 2023, in Temecula, Calif. Per a press release, the main event will feature Top 10 Heavyweight contenders, Marcelo Golm (No. 7) and Daniel James (No. 8), who will collide in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.

Golm is 2-0 under the Bellator banner, defeating Billy Swanson's via first-round knockout in his promotional debut at Bellator 265 in Aug. 2021. Almost a year later he followed up that performance by submitting Davion Franklin in the very first round. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) big man looks to score his fifth straight win in order to earn a spot in the Top 5.

James, on the other hand, is currently riding a four-fight win streak and made a successful debut with Bellator in Nov. 2022 by knocking out Tyrell Fortune in the very first round. Of his 14 victories 10 of them have come by way of knockout.

Co-headlining the event will be a women’s Featherweight bout as No. 1 ranked, Cat Zingano, returns after a seven-month layoff to face off against Leah McCourt. Zingano is currently on a three-fight win streak and was last seen defeating Pam Sorenson at Bellator 282 in June 2022.

McCourt is 6-1 under the Bellator umbrella with her lone loss coming against Sinead Kavanagh in a back-and-forth brawl at Bellator 275. “The Curse” bounced back nicely with a dominant win against Dayana Silva at Bellator 285. The winner of this fight could very well earn herself a shot at division champion Cris Cyborg.

