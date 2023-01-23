Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).

Even Teixeira’s coach and long-time friend, John Hackleman, wanted to stop the fight after the fourth. Teixeira’s response?

“Let’s go, baby,” he said as he waved off the ringside physician and prepared to step back into the fray. “F—ing A!”

And despite the hellacious beating he took in round four (and three, and parts of two and one), Teixeira came back out and showed the reason(s) he should never be counted out. He took down Hill, had his back for a moment, and had mount as well. It was the most danger Hill was in through the whole fight. After that, “Sweet Dreams” decided to get on his bike for the last 1.5 minutes rather than risk falling into Teixeira’s hands once again.

Teixeira retired from the sport following the fight (watch it), revealing he was probably too tough for his own good. His face certainly reflected that fact: it was covered in cuts, including one particularly nasty gash above his right eye. And while his team insists he suffered no serious injuries, this photo of Teixeira from the hospital after stitches certainly tells a tale. Take a look:

(Image via Teixeira’s manager, Jorge Guimares.)

“Couldn’t be more proud of this man Glover Teixeira,” Jorge wrote. “A true warrior and and the best person on earth! The world needs more people like you.”

He then shared a fitting quote for the situation: “The warrior doesn’t bleed, they overflow with honor.”

Teixeira was certainly overflowing in Rio de Janeiro. After UFC 283’s main event, the canvas was drenched in blood, the commentator’s booth was covered in blood, and Hill was soaked in blood, too. All this to say Glover Teixeira ended his career fittingly: as one of the toughest, most honorable men in the sport.

