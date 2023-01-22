UFC 283 results: Matches to make for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ main card winners

UFC 283 went down last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year. In the main event of the evening, Jamahal Hill beat Glover Teixeira from pillar to post to win the Light Heavyweight title (video here). After the loss, Teixeira announced his retirement from the fight game. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via third round technical knockout (TKO) to become the undisputed Flyweight champion (highlights).

Winner: Jamahal Hill

Who He Should Face Next: Jiri Prochazka

After Prochazka suffered a terrible shoulder injury, he did the honorable thing and relinquished his title in order keep the division moving. After one failed attempt to crown a new champion at UFC 282, Hill made it clear that he is now the ruler at 205 pounds after dominating Teixeira. Following the event, Prochazka sent Hill a message on social media. If “Denisa” is able to mount a return in the first quarter of 2023, then he should without a doubt be Hill’s first challenge as champion.

Winner: Brandon Moreno

Who He Should Face Next: Alexandre Pantoja

Now that Moreno has finally put the final nail in the coffin in his rivalry with Figueiredo, it’s time to look ahead to new challenges. His next title defense, however, will also be a familiar face as Pantoja should be getting a shot the 125-pound belt, next. The two initially fought four years ago at a “Fight Night” event in Santiago, Chile, resulting in a unanimous decision win for Pantoja. Fast forward to present day and Moreno is at the top of the division and Pantoja is the No. 2 ranked fighter in the division on a three-fight win streak.

Winner: Gilbert Burns

Who He Should Face Next: Belal Muhammad

Burns scored a first-round submission win over Neil Magny, putting him in prime position for a Top 5 opponent next, and Muhammad fits the bill perfectly. Muhammad is currently ranked No. 4 and is the only fighter in the Top 5 that doesn’t have a fight lined up. Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are set to run it back in a few months, and Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev appear to be on a collision course, though nothing is official. Muhammed is on a four-fight win streak and one more big win could earn him his first-ever world title shot.

Winner: Jessica Andrade

Who She Should Face Next: Manon Fiorot

Okay, first things first, Andrade needs to pick a division and stick to it. She is currently ranked No. 4 in the Strawweight division and sits at No. 6 at Flyweight. Her latest win over Lauren Murphy did go down at 125, but she has competed in both weight classes over her last few fights. It seems as is Flyweight is where she is dedicated to (for now), so a fight against Fiorot — who is ranked No. 1 — makes sense. Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her title against No. 4-ranked Alexa Grasso, while No. 2-ranked, Talia Santos will face Erin Blanchfield. This is the only fight that makes sense for Andrade.

Winner: Johnny Walker

Who He Should Face Next: Anthony Smith

Walker picked up his first back-to-back win streak in over three years after knocking out Paul Craig in the very first round. Up next for the towering Brazilian could be a matchup against Smith, who was in Rio as a backup for the title fight between Teixeira and Hill, though he wasn’t on weight. Smith is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev, but he is still ranked at No. 6. Walker should crack the Top 10, making a better case for a fight against “Lionheart.” Plus, it’s hard to find fresh fights at 205 pounds, and these two men have yet to cross paths inside the Octagon.

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.