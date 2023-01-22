Video! Brazilian crowd throw drinks at Brandon Moreno

The Brazilian crowd was not happy.

Brandon Moreno recaptured the UFC Flyweight championship at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, inside the Jeunesse Arena via doctor stoppage as Deiveson Figueiredo suffered an eye injury from a punch. (Watch highlights!).

After Moreno’s win, the entire arena was filled with loud boos, and his in-cage interview was almost inaudible. The crowd did not stop there, however. Moreno was rushed from the cage with security because the crowd started throwing their drinks at the new champion.

So foul throwing shit at him when he literally did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/tEpJ1FXubc — MartialMind (@MartialMind1) January 22, 2023

It is always a horrible thing when the crowd reacts like that because of the potential danger. The last time it happened was UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens in Mexico City. (Watch!)

During the UFC 283 post-fight interview, Moreno believed the Brazilian crowd became hostile because they thought he poked Figueiredo in the eye, which after video evidence showed there was no eye poke.

Brandon Moreno talks about the reaction from the Brazilian crowd and says his punch did the damage to Deiveson Figueiredo's eye at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/YiWmDxuSoQ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 22, 2023

Be better, Brazil. Be better.

