Video! Jiri Prochazka sends Jamahal Hill message: ‘I’m coming!’

The former champion is coming.

There is a new UFC Light Heavyweight champion as Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Watch highlights!) Hill became the first Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.

It did not take very long for former champion Jiri Prochazka to make his presence known following the win. He took to social media to let Hill know that he is lurking.

“Congratulations. I’m coming. I’m coming!” Prochazka screamed.

Well, that was intense, but everything about the Czech is intense.

Prochazka is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that caused him to relinquish the light heavyweight strap in December before UFC 282. “BJP’ is currently riding a 13-fight win streak, with 12 of those wins coming via stoppage.

Hill has been calling for a fight with Prochazka for a few years, so the fight makes a ton of sense; however, a Russian is waiting in the wings for another crack at the title.

Yes, that Russian being Magomed Ankalaev, who is coming off a disappointing draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282.

The light heavyweight division finally has some life, and the UFC matchmakers will be busy for the next few months.

