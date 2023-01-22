Deiveson Figueiredo reveals he is moving up to bantamweight after UFC 283 loss

No more nasty weight cuts for Deiveson Figueiredo.

The rivalry between Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is over as the Mexican fighter won the tetralogy at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, inside the Jeunesse Arena via doctor stoppage. (Watch the highlights!).

Immediately after the fight, Figueiredo took off his gloves which caused the internet to speculate he was retiring from the sport. However, that wasn’t the case because he is simply retiring from the flyweight division and is moving up to bantamweight.

“Unfortunately, it is time to leave this division. I’ve done a lot; congratulations to Brandon, but I’m moving up,” Figueiredo said through a translator after his loss.

Figgy is moving to 135 pic.twitter.com/v9w9w6GQoz — CFU (@justantherburn) January 22, 2023

The move to bantamweight makes complete sense, as it has been documented that Figueiredo has a tough time making flyweight. ‘Deus Da Guerra’ missed weight for his very first title shot in 2020 against Joseph Benavidez and used every second of the weight-timer to make the weight at UFC 263.

The 35-year-old Brazilian leaves the flyweight division with a 10-3-1 record and two-time champion. He holds wins over Alexandre Pantoja, Benavidez, Tim Elliot, and Alex Perez, among others.

There are countless fresh matchups at bantamweight, so we pass it to you, Maniacs.

Who should he fight in his bantamweight debut?

