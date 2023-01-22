Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283.

Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the Brazilian on the ground to win the light heavyweight title. All three judges awarded Hill the fight 50-44, with the fourth round being a unanimous 10-8. It wasn’t the only round where Jamahal had Glover hurt and on the ropes, but it was the one where the beating got so bad that people were begging someone to stop the fight.

But like the dog he is, Teixeira refused to quit and came back strong in the fifth round, taking down Hill and even securing mount. “Sweet Dreams” showed off some significant improvements in his ground game and escaped out the back door, reversing Teixeira and ending up on top. After separating and getting back to the feet, he evaded Glover for the remaining minute of the fight and coasted to a victory.

It was an impressive performance from Hill, who looked loose and relaxed through the early rounds. He peppered Glover with jabs and uppercuts and step-in knees and rocked him with multiple head kicks that Teixeira never managed to defend. He kept calm through the fight, laying down a high volume of strikes on his opponent and rarely over-committing.

Jamahal Hill’s performance at UFC 283 is one story to this fight, and Glover Teixeira’s toughness is another. Let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say about that gritty battle and the UFC’s new 205 pound champion.

I’m thinking texeira via sub or hill via KO are the 2 most likely scenarios…how y’all feeling about it? #ufc283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Love Glover but I’m rolling with my bro jamahal here let’s goo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Round 1

Jamahal Hill looks so unbothered like he couldn’t give any less fucks about fighting for a UFC title in his opponents backyard it’s actually pretty impressive. #UFC283 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) January 22, 2023

Sweet Dreams with some impressive stand up and takedown defense.

10-9 Hill#UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Good round for Hill. His takedown defense held up extremely well. 10-9. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 22, 2023

Jamahal Hill looking loose, but sharp, so far. No sign of nerves, and his shots are landing frequently, and with power. Takedown defence is on point, too. Good start from "Sweet Dreams". #UFC283 — Simon Head (@simonhead) January 22, 2023

Teixeira's striking got much better after the midpoint of round one. He started to pressure and put his jab in Hill's face. Keep that up and the takedowns will come later



Hill's TDD is better than I guessed it was, though — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) January 22, 2023

Touch em up U - striking 101 …. Touch even up. #ufc283 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 22, 2023

Round 2

Lol these eye pokes are killing me — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

We're all tied up on eye pokes #UFC283 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 22, 2023

WOW. Hill nearly ends Glover with a left high kick, sells out for the finish but Teixeira is showing off some solid , calm defense and NOW HE'S COMING BACK. HILL MAY HAVE GASSED HIMSELF OUT — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) January 22, 2023

Yo we got ourselves a fight ladies and gentlemen #ufc283 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023

I mean technically this is when Glover fights get started — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 22, 2023

High kick is money for hill #UFC283 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) January 22, 2023

What a fight! Lots of ❤️ from both warriors! #UFC283 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 22, 2023

Is just amazing watch Glover fight’s…. The man is a true warrior #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 22, 2023

Better round for Teixeira in that he got a takedown and landed some big shots, but Hill landed the more damaging offense.



20-18 Hill after 2 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

Hill -245 entering round 3 #UFC283 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) January 22, 2023

Glover taking over faster than expected. Next round finish?#UFC283 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) January 22, 2023

No gas, Glover is the F’n MAN!! So much respect for him! Come on Hill! You’re right there! Championship rounds Brodie! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Round 3

Glover hurt bad. Hill all over him, pummeling him with punches on the mat. Posturing up dropping big shots on Teixeira. #UFC283 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023

Jorge Masvidal needs to hand over that BMF belt to Glover Teixeira #UFC283 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 22, 2023

Yet again, Glover Teixiera tried to block it with only 1 arm and gets hurt. #UFC283 https://t.co/f39EYfBv7J pic.twitter.com/mdgP8bKz8K — Fury’s Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) January 22, 2023

Man Glover is all heart — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Cant believe this fight made through that round — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 22, 2023

Man jamahal told me he had great kicks just said he never has to use them — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

How is this fight still going on? Jamahal had to have thought he was getting it done there in the third. Glover just so damn tough. #UFC283 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) January 22, 2023

How about the mental fortitude of the ageless @GloverTeixeira?!



Championship rounds await in Rio... #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/70joDbshf5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 22, 2023

Round 4

#UFC283 Glover still applying constant pressure. What a damn warrior — unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) January 22, 2023

These two are going at it #UFC283 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) January 22, 2023

Another kick to head by Hill. How is Teixeira still standing? Amazing but he’s getting beaten up badly #UFC283 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 22, 2023

STOP THIS FIGHT #UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Bro Glover is too tough for his own good. If I’m the corner or the ref I’m stopping this fight. #UFC283 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 22, 2023

Not sure if this fight is going to make it to the 5th. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

Round 5

Glover is harder to finish than a Tito Ortiz Press Conference. #UFC — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) January 22, 2023

I fucking love glover — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

Teixeira I’m your fan #UFC283 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 22, 2023

Woooow everyone underestimated Jamahal’s grappling stop sleeping on sweet dreams!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

At any time, Teixeira could have been like, "Hey, I was champ, I'm 43 years old. I have axe wounds in my face. I've been a pro since 2002. We're good here." But nah, man is still fighting his butt off. #UFC283 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 22, 2023

Hill must’ve went to Derrick Lewis’ “Just Stand Up” school of grappling — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) January 22, 2023

Glover Teixeira after nearly 25 minutes of taking a beating. pic.twitter.com/Pa92L6yTCb — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

Jamahal Hill is the real deal. That was a sensational performance. Tremendous heart from Glover. What a fight. #UFC283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

The aftermath

Jamahal Hill has made history as the first Dana White's Contender Series veteran to win a UFC title. #UFC283 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) January 22, 2023

#UFC283 Jamahal's Hill fight IQ is off the charts.

That's what I'm impressed with — unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) January 22, 2023

Huge emotion from Hill realising he’s about to be announced the Champ! Incredible performance #ufc283 @btsportufc — Caroline Pearce (@CarolinePearce) January 22, 2023

The emotions are sinking in for Jamahal Hill ahead of the official decision #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/q4IuvCFDZy — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Only awarding one 10-8 round to Hill in that fight is certainly a choice. #UFC283 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 22, 2023

Hell of a story @JamahalH and on short notice. Probably not a better feeling in the world than what him and his family are feeling right now. #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Congratulations Hill! — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023

It’s a shame that the crowd left the building immediately after the fight because they missed Glover Teixeira retiring from the sport. What a final fight to go out on, though. Even though he lost (and badly) he still showed massive heart and put on a solid performance in the fifth round.

And then the guy walked Jamahal Hill backstage personally to make sure trash fans didn’t throw trash at the new champion. What a guy.

