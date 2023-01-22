 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s onslaught at UFC 283

Jamahal Hill controlled the majority of the fight against Glover Teixeira, but that didn’t stop Glover from earning a lot of respect by fighting til the last second of the last round.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 283: Teixeira v Hill Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283.

Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the Brazilian on the ground to win the light heavyweight title. All three judges awarded Hill the fight 50-44, with the fourth round being a unanimous 10-8. It wasn’t the only round where Jamahal had Glover hurt and on the ropes, but it was the one where the beating got so bad that people were begging someone to stop the fight.

But like the dog he is, Teixeira refused to quit and came back strong in the fifth round, taking down Hill and even securing mount. “Sweet Dreams” showed off some significant improvements in his ground game and escaped out the back door, reversing Teixeira and ending up on top. After separating and getting back to the feet, he evaded Glover for the remaining minute of the fight and coasted to a victory.

It was an impressive performance from Hill, who looked loose and relaxed through the early rounds. He peppered Glover with jabs and uppercuts and step-in knees and rocked him with multiple head kicks that Teixeira never managed to defend. He kept calm through the fight, laying down a high volume of strikes on his opponent and rarely over-committing.

Jamahal Hill’s performance at UFC 283 is one story to this fight, and Glover Teixeira’s toughness is another. Let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say about that gritty battle and the UFC’s new 205 pound champion.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

The aftermath

It’s a shame that the crowd left the building immediately after the fight because they missed Glover Teixeira retiring from the sport. What a final fight to go out on, though. Even though he lost (and badly) he still showed massive heart and put on a solid performance in the fifth round.

And then the guy walked Jamahal Hill backstage personally to make sure trash fans didn’t throw trash at the new champion. What a guy.

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.

