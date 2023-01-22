Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno met in the Octagon for the fourth and final time at UFC 283, and it was Moreno who walked away with the win and the series, 2-1-1. It was a leaping overhand right from “The Baby Assassin” in the third round that led to the end of the fight. The punch staggered Figueiredo and left a nasty gash on his eye.
By the end of the round Figueiredo’s eye was swollen shut and the ringside physician waved off the fight. While there will undoubtedly be controversy regarding whether the punch was 100% legal, replays seemed to indicate it was a fair punch from Moreno that damaged Deiveson’s eye.
If this wasn’t already the fourth fight in a row between these two guys, we might be talking Figgy vs. Brandon 5. Hell, we might be anyways. But immediately following the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo announced his intention of moving up to bantamweight. It’s a solid decision. As ripped as Figueiredo looks at flyweight, he was looking tired coming into the fourth round. That cut doesn’t look easy, and at a certain point you’re only hurting your gas tank and your ability to take punches.
Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 lived up to the hype created by the former three bouts between the two flyweight legends. It was a back and forth war with both men having their moments up to the referee stoppage following the third round. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions and impressions from fighters and fans on Twitter.
The Assassin Baby is dead set on completing the mission!
Brandon Moreno makes the walk to the Octagon!
Ready to end the rivalry
@Daico_Deiveson is out to show the world why he is the champ!
"Lotta new coaches." - DC talking about Brandon Moreno, but missing a lot of context. #UFC283— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023
Co-main event time. Deiveson Figueiredo will attempt to unify the UFC flyweight title against interim champ Brandon Moreno. This is the fourth time the two have fought. It's already one of the best series in UFC history. This latest sequel should be a damn good one. #UFC283— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 22, 2023
This next fight is hard to call…I feel like figgy & Moreno are just destined to fight each other forever lol…I’m picking Moreno. Gonna be a good fight either way! Let’s goooo #UFC283— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
This is special. This is history. The Quadrilogy is upon us. LFG @Daico_Deiveson— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
No glove touch, but we're keeping it respectful to start the fourth meeting
Round 1
Brandon Moreno repeatedly outworked Deiveson Figueiredo when scrambling in the second fight. His ability to make those split-second adjustments appears again with that quick response to the guillotine #UFC283— Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 22, 2023
Moreno overthrowing a few overhands, but he tightened up that last one and landed on the counter— King Typo (@BoxingBusch) January 22, 2023
What a pic #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/IgpsAqbMtF— MMA mania (@mmamania) January 22, 2023
jeeeeeeezus that hook to the body counter from Figueredo was mean as hell— The Troys Are Back In Town (@pdlmma) January 22, 2023
Hectic first round. Moreno’s wrestling looks much improved. I could watch these dudes fight forever. #UFC283— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
That was definitely an illegal heel strike by Figueiredo end of round 1— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) January 22, 2023
Well, I guess we know who this ref wants to win. Overlooking illegal strikes #UFC283— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 22, 2023
1-0 Moreno— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Round 2
Crazy scramble into Moreno's patented sweep then into a Figueiredo guillotine but Moreno is out! #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/lQck2qWxTv— (@justin_golight) January 22, 2023
It’s impressive that every time Figgy gets taken down he throws up an immediate submission threat.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
What a fight!!!!! @ufc— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 22, 2023
2-0 Brandon— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023
Some excellent scrambles! Moreno is SCRAPPY! #UFC283— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Moreno -300 live line entering round 3 UFC283— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) January 22, 2023
I have it 20-18 Moreno, but it's close. #UFC283— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) January 22, 2023
Round 3
Looked like Figgy did get poked #UFC283— Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) January 22, 2023
Let us see the replay #ufc283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Oh man Figgy’s eye is gone #UFC283— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2023
That eye looks bad #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/ypNw9ZL0oP— Shannon (@imstillshannon) January 22, 2023
UFC just put up the smallest replay in history like we could see that shit— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 22, 2023
3-0 Moreno in rounds so far #UFC283— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023
Let's goooo! 3-0 Moreno. Awesome eye foul combo!#UFC283— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
The stoppage
IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury
Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title!
The fight is stopped due to Deiveson Figueiredo dealing with significant swelling around his eye and the doctor calls it. #UFC283— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 22, 2023
THE RIVALRY HAS COME TO AN END!!!
Congratulations to Brandon Moreno!
The doc stops the fight!!!
That orbital looks broke they might stop this. #UFC283— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
“Fight with one eye” should mean the fight’s over #UFC283— Paul Gift (@MMAanalytics) January 22, 2023
Figgy vs Moreno 5 coming soon lmao— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) January 22, 2023
Bummer the fight ended that way but congrats Moreno!! #UFC283— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Moreno is a savage!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023
Dang!! Throwing thumb punches from now on!! What a fuckin fight! #UFC283— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 22, 2023
#AndNEW!
Once again, Brandon Moreno is the flyweight king and closes the Figueiredo chapter!
Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Crowd is pissed. It was a legit shot though. And legit stoppage. No controversy here.— Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) January 22, 2023
#UFC283 Official Scorecard: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
All Tonight's Scorecards
Bonded forever by history
Figgy says he’s done with this division and moving up #UFC283— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 22, 2023
#UFC283
Not even the boos from the Brazilian crowd or a shower of trash and food could bum Brandon Moreno out as he ran backstage with the UFC flyweight title.
