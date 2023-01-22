 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4: ‘Awesome eye foul combo!’

The fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno ended in some controversy, with Twitter debating whether the fight finishing punch was legal or not.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 283: Figueiredo v Moreno IV Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno met in the Octagon for the fourth and final time at UFC 283, and it was Moreno who walked away with the win and the series, 2-1-1. It was a leaping overhand right from “The Baby Assassin” in the third round that led to the end of the fight. The punch staggered Figueiredo and left a nasty gash on his eye.

By the end of the round Figueiredo’s eye was swollen shut and the ringside physician waved off the fight. While there will undoubtedly be controversy regarding whether the punch was 100% legal, replays seemed to indicate it was a fair punch from Moreno that damaged Deiveson’s eye.

If this wasn’t already the fourth fight in a row between these two guys, we might be talking Figgy vs. Brandon 5. Hell, we might be anyways. But immediately following the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo announced his intention of moving up to bantamweight. It’s a solid decision. As ripped as Figueiredo looks at flyweight, he was looking tired coming into the fourth round. That cut doesn’t look easy, and at a certain point you’re only hurting your gas tank and your ability to take punches.

Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 lived up to the hype created by the former three bouts between the two flyweight legends. It was a back and forth war with both men having their moments up to the referee stoppage following the third round. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions and impressions from fighters and fans on Twitter.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

The stoppage

Not even the boos from the Brazilian crowd or a shower of trash and food could bum Brandon Moreno out as he ran backstage with the UFC flyweight title.

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.

