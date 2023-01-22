Jamahal Hill became the first Contender Series alum to win a UFC title last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” outpointed former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in a bloody main event (watch HERE).
In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC 283 featured a collection of fire fights, knockouts, submissions, and one-sided beatdowns. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:
- Brandon Moreno put a close to his storied rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo when “Assassin Baby” defeated the Brazilian by badly damaging his eye - HIGHLIGHTS
- Gilbert Burns returned to the welterweight win column with an early submission win over Neil Magny - HIGHLIGHTS
- Johnny Walker continued his light heavyweight resurgence with a first-round TKO finish over submission specialist Paul Craig - HIGHLIGHTS
- The legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua made his final Octagon walk in a hard-to-watch TKO loss to light heavyweight prospect Ihor Potieria - HIGHLIGHTS
- Middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues suffered an upset knockout loss to UFC newcomer Brunno “Hulk” Ferreira - HIGHLIGHTS
- Brothers Ismael and Gabriel Bonfim made their respective UFC debuts and each scored ridiculous finishes shown HERE and HERE
- Rising light heavyweight and heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida absolutely dominated veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov to the tune of a second-round TKO
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 283 post-fight bonus winners below:
Fight of the Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira
Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida
Performance of the Night: Ismael Bonfim
