Jamahal Hill became the first Contender Series alum to win a UFC title last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” outpointed former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in a bloody main event (watch HERE).

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC 283 featured a collection of fire fights, knockouts, submissions, and one-sided beatdowns. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Brandon Moreno put a close to his storied rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo when “Assassin Baby” defeated the Brazilian by badly damaging his eye - HIGHLIGHTS

Gilbert Burns returned to the welterweight win column with an early submission win over Neil Magny - HIGHLIGHTS

Johnny Walker continued his light heavyweight resurgence with a first-round TKO finish over submission specialist Paul Craig - HIGHLIGHTS

The legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua made his final Octagon walk in a hard-to-watch TKO loss to light heavyweight prospect Ihor Potieria - HIGHLIGHTS

Middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues suffered an upset knockout loss to UFC newcomer Brunno “Hulk” Ferreira - HIGHLIGHTS

Brothers Ismael and Gabriel Bonfim made their respective UFC debuts and each scored ridiculous finishes shown HERE and HERE

Rising light heavyweight and heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida absolutely dominated veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov to the tune of a second-round TKO

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 283 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida Performance of the Night: Ismael Bonfim

