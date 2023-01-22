Brandon Moreno sealed the deal on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, winning back his undisputed UFC flyweight title with a third-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

Both flyweights took their time to attack but when they did it was fast and powerful. Figueiredo leaned more on leg kicks while Moreno mixed in a few takedowns along the way. Moreno’s pace and pressure started to weigh a little bit on Figueiredo in the second round and it allowed “Assassin Baby” to score some big shots.

Moreno landed a massive left hand in Round 3 that stunned Figueiredo and cut his right eye. It allowed Moreno the opportunity to gain top control again and land heavy ground-and-pound. At the end of the third round the referee called the doctor into the Octagon to check on Figueiredo’s eye. It was closed shut from Moreno’s knuckle from the punch so the doctor decided to wave the fight off. The Brazilian crowd was not happy but it seemed like the best decision.

Check out some highlights and the aftermath that was Figueiredo’s eye below:

No glove touch, but we're keeping it respectful to start the fourth meeting #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/sDaBWMZds0 — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo's eye after UFC 283 pic.twitter.com/LMrCSy9VWw — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) January 22, 2023

we knew this was coming when Moreno won #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mCIPs6GFjE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2023

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.