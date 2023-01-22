Jamahal Hill secured his first-ever UFC light heavyweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” bloodied former division champion Glover Teixeira to win a unanimous decision in the main event.

Hill defended multiple takedowns in the early going and gave himself the chance to land some big combinations on the feet. “Sweet Dreams” turned the pressure up in the second with three-straight head kicks that rattled Teixeira. Glover looked to be in real trouble, but returned fire along the cage and cut Hill below his right eye. He then secured a takedown and started to wilt Hill away. Hill survived and began to batter Teixeira on the feet again.

Another head kick landed for Hill one minute into the third round and it badly hurt Teixeira. The former UFC champion eventually fell to the canvas and Hill pounced on top for massive ground-and-pound. Hill called the fight back to the feet only to have Teixeira catch a second wind and plod forward with offense. Hill went back to the well in the fourth round with more head kicks, knees, punches, and heavy uppercuts. Teixeira’s face really became a bloody mess, but the veteran just wasn’t going away.

Teixeira’s corner almost called the fight entering the fifth, but after doctor’s clearance the Brazilian went back out for another five minutes. Teixeira was able to land a timely takedown and even gained full mount, but Hill used his size and power to reverse positioning and secure his championship victory.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

JAMAHAL HILL IS BEATINF GLOVER’S ASS IN THE MAIN EVENT BAD #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/y3hvCWKcWj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 22, 2023

Laid it all on the line!



5 hard fought rounds in the books between these two #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/ooEvolYQYC — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

The emotions are sinking in for Jamahal Hill ahead of the official decision #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/q4IuvCFDZy — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

