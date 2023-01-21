Chris Eubank Jr. walked away with one of the worst eye injuries in recent boxing memory earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) following his fourth-round TKO loss to Liam Smith live on DAZN from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Eubank Jr., who had never been finished entering Saturday’s fight against his fellow countryman, was coming off a one year layoff after a decision win over Liam Williams in Feb. 2022. He was the betting favorite entering this fight, but eventually tasted defeat at the hands of Smith in the fourth round. Smith scored two equally-impressive knockdowns that eventually forced the referee’s hand.

As if the knockout loss wasn’t enough Eubank Jr. suffered a brutal injury to his right eye that should make most fight fans wince. Check it out below if you dare:

Chris Eubank Jr's right eye after being knocked out by Liam Smith… pic.twitter.com/13ut95BoMV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 21, 2023

Eubank Jr., 33, snapped a six-fight win streak with this TKO loss and it is officially the first time he’s been stopped in his 11-year professional career. This one is going to hurt (literally), but hopefully Eubank Jr. can regroup and make a return to the ring later this year.