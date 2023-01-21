It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday.

Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte back in April of 2022 to profess their desire to lock horns inside of the boxing ring. Of course, Ngannou was under UFC contract at that time so the proposed superfight was deemed “stupid” and a “waste of time.”

Currently, Ngannou is no longer a member of the UFC roster after being released by the promotion earlier this month. Ngannou was the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world at the time of his release, but lengthy contract talks unfortunately fizzled out and prohibited Ngannou and UFC from coming to terms. That now makes “Predator” a free agent and able to sign on with whoever he wants.

On Saturday, Fury threw his hat back in the ring to score a superfight with the former UFC heavyweight champion. “Gypsy King” listed a few demands in order to bring the matchup together.

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out contract with the UFC,” said Fury. “You want to earn some big boy money come see the ‘Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest M.F. on the planet.

“Let’s kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensbury, and let’s have a badass referee like “Iron” Mike Tyson.”

Ngannou has to be interested in a fight with Fury, but it’s unlikely they use four-ounce gloves for a boxing match. It could take place inside of a cage, but that’s unlikely to happen as well. The most likely scenario from Fury’s callout would be Tyson being a special guest referee, which would be pretty awesome.

