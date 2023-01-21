 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Gilbert Burns slices through Neil Magny for early submission | UFC 283

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

UFC’s 2023 PPV DEBUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its New Year pay-per-view (PPV) campaign on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023, with a battle for the vacant Light Heavyweight crown between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, looking to stop the momentum of surging No. 7-seeded up-and-comer, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event of UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the greatest rivalries in promotional history resumes as Flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, battles interim belt keeper, Brandon Moreno, for a fourth (and likely final) time.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Burns and Magny exchanged on the feet for a few minutes before Burns landed a slamming takedown. Magny did well in the early going to use his length to defend, but Burns is too crafty on the ground. He eventually gained full mount and worked his way into an arm-triangle choke. Magny hung on for as long as he could, but he ended up tapping.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Burns, 36, was coming off a Fight of the Year loss against Khamzat Chimaev back in April 2022 so it was necessary for him to recapture victory this weekend on home soil. Magny is a well-seasoned fighter who gives most trouble, but Burns had his way with the veteran en route to a standout performance.

For complete UFC 283 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 283 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Teixeira vs. Hill

View all 42 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania