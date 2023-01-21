Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Burns and Magny exchanged on the feet for a few minutes before Burns landed a slamming takedown. Magny did well in the early going to use his length to defend, but Burns is too crafty on the ground. He eventually gained full mount and worked his way into an arm-triangle choke. Magny hung on for as long as he could, but he ended up tapping.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Burns, 36, was coming off a Fight of the Year loss against Khamzat Chimaev back in April 2022 so it was necessary for him to recapture victory this weekend on home soil. Magny is a well-seasoned fighter who gives most trouble, but Burns had his way with the veteran en route to a standout performance.

